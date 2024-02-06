The Bidens' existential threats to the American rule of law

President Joe Biden, the Biden grifting conglomerate, the Department of Justice, and the FBI under its fourth consecutive weaponized director, are in danger of subverting the American system of law.

They are in various ways undermining the tradition of self-reported income tax computation and voluntary compliance.

Our tax institutions, of course, are based on the real deterrence of a disinterested, uncompromised Internal Revenue Service. Without it, the income revenues of the United States are existentially threatened.

So far, any negative reputation of the IRS has rested with natural complaints that it is too zealous in hounding out American taxpayers in all walks of life. Or citizens often object that the IRS must enforce a tax code that is innately unfair.

But not until now, has the IRS itself ever been under a shadow of such corruption?

Has it been in the past ever found to have applied so blatantly and deliberately one standard of tax enforcement to elites and quite another to everyday Americans?

Again, if that charge of unequal treatment in tax compliance were to prove true, then Humpy-Dumpty like, the entire American system of revenue collection would shatter.

In other words, millions of Americans might shrug, "If Joe Biden, President of the United States and his criminally minded son, can get away with avoiding millions of dollars in taxes, then should not I, a nobody, at least have the right to avoid hundreds of dollars in taxes?"

So the Bidens, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI, are treading on dangerous ground in imperiling a hallowed American tradition -- one vital to the very governance and operation of the United States.

The current president of the United States, despite his monotonous calls for the well-off to "pay their fair share," has likely deliberately connived to avoid taxes on sizable amounts of unreported taxable foreign income.

In the case of his son, "likely" is an unneeded adverb.

By Hunter Biden's recent own admissions and corroborating evidence, he seems not only to have schemed to hide millions of dollars in foreign shakedown profiteering, but to have set up all sorts of paywalls, firewalls, and phony "loans" to ensure auditors would take years to unravel his illegal schemes -- until well after the expiration of the statute of limitations. And his criminality succeeded so well that he has permanently gotten off not paying thousands of dollars in overdue taxes.

President Joe Biden has serially lied that he did not know anything of his son's business dealings.

That assertion is contrary to photographic evidence of him with Hunter Biden's business associates, sworn statements from at least one of Hunter Biden's former business partners, clear evidence from Hunter's own laptop, and now recent disclosures from FBI documents and whistleblower testimonies. And yet the president continues to lie, and the media continues to shrug that dads often do such things.

It is almost beyond belief, but increasingly likely, that Hunter Biden in the past conducted his illicit business over the phone in the presence, and with the complicity, of the current president himself. And the full trove of evidence is still trickling in.

This sordid scenario is part of the larger Biden criminal landscape. Joe and Hunter may well have received $10 million from Chinese consortia for doing nothing other than monetizing Joe Biden's vice-presidency and his apparent then trajectory to the presidency.

There is no longer any doubt that Hunter Biden received fabulous amounts of money from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. That lucre was again based on nothing other than the willingness of his own father, now the current president, to be directed to where and how to employ his own purchased influence.

Accordingly, Joe Biden is on record boasting of his own power to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor -- through personal threats of withholding congressional approved U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine.

Biden was furious that Ukrainian auditors were probing too deeply into matters that now are increasingly clear to have been central to his own family's nefarious influence peddling.

Note well -- The U.S. House of Representatives impeached a former president on two grounds: one, an allegation that former President Donald Trump used his office to threaten to delay (not to cancel) Ukrainian military aid; and, two, that Trump did so to harm a potential political rival in the next election.

Joe Biden has now trumped Trump on both counts.

One, he is involved in criminal enterprises with his entire family, whose shakedown payouts from Ukrainian moneyed interests depended on precisely the current president's past willingness to use his then vice-presidential office to strong-arm Ukrainian officials.

Two, Biden did not so much just seek to uncover wrongdoing by his likely presidential rival, as have him indicted by his own justice department for alleged violations of presidential records statutes.

Yet unauthorized removal of classified government records is a crime that Biden himself by his own admission also has committed -- and for far longer a time, and perhaps involving far greater volumes of archival material.