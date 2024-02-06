The attitude of gratitude

Commencement season is upon us. And if I were giving one of the addresses this year, I'd begin with a quote from William F. Buckley Jr.: "We are basket cases of ingratitude, so many of us."

That's one of the National Review founder's most memorable quotes, as far as I'm concerned. In a 1988 speech, he said: "Our offense ... is that of the Westerner, rich or poor, learned or ignorant, who accepts without any thought the patrimony we all enjoy, those of us who live in the Free World."

Buckley himself was uber-talented, and yet he did not think that all of human history had been waiting for him to come on the scene. We all have dignity, gifts and purpose. But it's gratitude -- which requires humility -- that allows those qualities to be brought out and put in use.

"(T) o live without any sense of obligation to those who made possible lives as tolerable as ours ... without any sense of gratitude to our parents, who suffered to raise us; to our teachers, who labored to teach us; to the scientists, who prolonged the lives of our children when disease struck them down -- is spiritually atrophying."

WFB, as we fondly remember him at NR, further said: "We cannot repay in kind the gift of the Beatitudes, with their eternal, searing meaning: 'Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.' But our ongoing failure to recognize that we owe a huge debt that can be requited only by gratitude ... our failure here marks us as the masses in revolt; in revolt against our benefactors, our civilization, against God himself."

I repeat all of this from Buckley because we need to hear it. Carl R. Trueman more recently wrote about ingratitude as an "unnoticed pathology of our troubled era." In an essay in the Catholic magazine First Things, he reflects on his own gratitude for his parents, who were not able to go to college themselves, but worked so their children could. They loved one another and stayed together, and so his upbringing is considered "privileged" by some, something to apologize for. To do so, though, Trueman writes "would be to sin against my parents." Trueman concludes that ingratitude "has dehumanized us."