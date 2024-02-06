The Angel of Death

Stories of incidents in history fade as those who witnessed the events pass on. While it is good and right to remember and honor people who represent the best of us, it is also right to remember those who stand as examples of the worst.

One such person was Dr. Joseph Mengele a Nazi physician who performed cruel, disgusting, and pointless "medical" experiments on prisoners and specifically on children who were being held at the Nazi concentration camps at Auschwitz. Mengele escaped from Germany at the end of World War II and fled to Brazil to avoid the trials of Nazi war criminals.

Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, to a family that owned a farm equipment manufacturing company. He attended college and received a medical degree at the University of Frankfurt am Main. A believer in the advanced status of Aryans (Germans) Mengele found support for his beliefs by joining the Nazi party in 1934 and joining the research staff of the Nazi Institute for Hereditary Biology and Racial Hygiene. He became a medical officer with the Nazi SS. He was appointed the chief doctor of the Auschwitz death camps in Poland.