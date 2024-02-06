The American people deserve the truth

On Sept. 12, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) announced that after spending months of following the facts, the U.S. House of Representatives will formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This is the natural next step the House needs to take to continue an investigation into how Joe Biden abused public office for his family's financial gain.

Speaker McCarthy selected me as one of three committee chairs who will lead this impeachment inquiry. In June, I received testimony from two brave Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers who came before the Ways and Means Committee to allege how the Department of Justice delayed prosecution of the president's son for certain crimes by allowing the statute of limitations to expire; denied U.S. Attorney David Weiss's request to bring charges against Hunter Biden; and divulged certain key details of the IRS's investigation to Hunter Biden's own attorneys. Whistleblowers also provided a staggering amount of information about how the Biden family business deals worked -- including information that corroborated other whistleblowers' testimony that Joe Biden himself was far more involved in these business dealings that he had previously denied publicly. And so far, while Joe Biden's story has changed numerous times, the whistleblowers' testimony has stayed consistent and, in many instances, has been confirmed.

House Republicans have now uncovered an alarming amount of evidence showing Joe Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family's lucrative influence peddling schemes. We've uncovered bank records, suspicious activity reports, emails, texts and witness testimony that reveal that the president's family sold him as 'the brand' around the world to enrich the Bidens. And, thanks to the two brave IRS whistleblowers, we know that the Justice Department -- which has been sitting on much of this evidence -- has prevented career investigators from pursuing information that could have led to Joe Biden.