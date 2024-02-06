The amaryllis miracle: Mother Nature at her best

It's good to know that it is still possible for Mother Nature to surprise us all, and she does it without the Internet or electronic devices of any kind.

Stick with me, because this is pretty fascinating.

Most of us, having just gone through another season of Advent/Christmas/College Football, have had our fill of poinsettias, those brilliant red-leafed plants that decorate our houses and give our churches a bit of cheer.

Another plant that ranks high during the holidays is the amaryllis. You've seen them, boxed in kits containing one giant bulb, a bit of potting stuff and a plastic pot. The idea is to pot the bulb a few weeks before Christmas and then watch as a stalwart stalk emerges and erupts into trumpets of glorious color in time for ham and turkey and all the trimmings.

Well -- and here's the amazing part -- there is something new under the sun. This is the first year I or my wife have seen this mind-boggling development, and we are trying to share the news as widely as possible.

We were shopping for some of the standard amaryllis kits around Thanksgiving. We went to several shops. Most of them had an extremely limited inventory. Maybe this was the reason the prices had skyrocketed.

Disappointed, we were about to give up on having any amaryllis blossoms this year when we came across a new product called, simply, "waxed amaryllis."

I don't know all the secrets of how the waxed amaryllis bulb operates, but if you want to watch Nature perform an oratorio of amazement, check this out.

As best my wife and I can tell, this is what is involved: An amaryllis bulb is dipped in red wax, leaving the emerging bloom stalk free to roam. On the bottom of the waxed bulb is a simple wire device that allows you to put the bulb on any flat surface without actually touching.

The rest of the process is simple: Just watch.