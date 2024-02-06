The Air Force goes for woke

Well, there goes the U.S. Air Force.

The wokesters who have been wrecking our colleges for years with their insane diversity and inclusion codes have infiltrated the Air Force Academy.

Cadets there now have to take a training class that includes a slide presentation titled, "Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do."

The diversity pitch not only instructs cadets that they should "include all genders" when they speak among themselves, it tells them to drop terms like "mom" and "dad."

Why?

You guessed it -- some poor cadet might be made to feel uncomfortable or sad because they do not have a mom or a dad.

Our Air Force cadets, says the presentation, are to refrain from using "mom" and "dad" because "Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider 'parent or caregiver' instead of 'mom and dad.'"

Not using "mom" or "dad" ought to generate a few good laughs on campus.

Can you imagine a future F-15 fighter pilot casually asking one of his beer buddies, "Is your parent coming down for Caregivers Weekend?" or "Did your caregiver send you another box of their great chocolate chip cookies?"

Colleges have been enforcing pronoun madness and other politically correct codes of woke speech and behavior for years. Big corporations too, like Disney and Google, are all in.

The whole woke thing is absurd, but it's not funny. It's being pushed by some people who want to destroy America and blow up our public and private institutions.

Every individual American obviously should be free to be what they want to be.

The Woke should be free to call each other by whatever pronoun they want, or gender-identify any way they want, and the rest of us should be tolerant and leave them alone.

But we should not be letting the Woke bully the rest of us or harm our children with their wackiness.