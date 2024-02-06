The absurd 14th Amendment option on the debt

The position of the White House on the debt limit may be shifting from, "President Joe Biden doesn't want to compromise," to "President Joe Biden doesn't have to compromise under the U.S. Constitution."

The heretofore fringe idea that Section 4 of the 14th Amendment empowers the president to keep borrowing and spending as usual even if the debt limit isn't extended is getting a respectful hearing.

Back in January, the U.S. reached the current debt limit of $31.4 trillion, which -- surprise, surprise -- wasn't nearly enough. The Treasury Department has been using "extraordinary measures" to this point to avoid hitting the wall but will exhaust its running room around the beginning of June.

The looming deadline has concentrated the minds of the White House and its allies -- not on how to cut a deal, but how to find a fig leaf of legitimacy for Biden engaging in his most flagrant abuse of his authority to date. He'd simply ignore the debt limit as a supposedly unconstitutional infringement on his obligation to honor our debts.

"Is the Debt Limit Constitutional?" read a New York Times headline last week. "Biden Aides Are Debating It."

A sign of the shifting ground is that left-wing legal scholar Laurence Tribe wrote an op-ed in The Times during the last big debt-limit showdown in 2011 saying that the 14th Amendment couldn't be used to ignore the debt limit ("A Ceiling We Can't Wish Away") and now has written another op-ed in The Times saying he's changed his mind.

Desperate times call for desperately motivated reasoning.

In an interview on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeatedly refused to say the 14th Amendment is off the table; at the same time, she said invoking it would cause a "constitutional crisis."