Thanksgiving and football were made for each other

The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it.

The most American holiday and the most American sport -- both of which are American inventions with only limited uptake overseas -- are joined at the hip, from high school games in the morning to the NFL broadcasts that provide a daylong backdrop to family gatherings.

If Jennie Augusta Brownscombe, whose famous, highly idealized painting of the Pilgrims celebrating at Plymouth has done so much to define our image of the day, were to take up the topic of Thanksgiving again, she might be tempted to paint the Dallas Cowboys lining up for a third-and-five play at a packed AT&T Stadium.

Like the best traditions, the association of Thanksgiving and football arose organically, is very old, has a local element, and has layered memory atop memory down through the decades.

By now, it's almost pointless to ask why the holiday and football go together. The answer, more or less, is that it's almost always been thus.

Yale and Princeton put Thanksgiving football on the map beginning in 1876, when they played a game in the New York area (Yale won by a resounding 2-0). Soon enough, the annual game became an obsession that drew tens of thousands. By 1893, the New York Herald was writing: "In these times Thanksgiving Day is no longer a solemn festival to God for mercies given. It is a holiday granted by the state and the nation to see a game of football."

Various professional leagues began playing on the holiday, and so did high schools.