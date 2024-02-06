Thanks for supporting car show

On Sunday, Sept. 16, the River City Rodders, in conjunction with Old Town Cape, hosted their 41st Annual Car Show. This was the 12th year for our show to be located in downtown Cape, and the feedback that we continue to receive, from both participants and spectators, regarding the downtown location is very positive. Not only were the streets full of people checking out the cars, but the shops and restaurants were busy as well. Mother Nature was kind to us again this year, with good weather all weekend long. As a result, we had a record turnout, with almost 300 cars registered. We also saw an increase this year in the number of participants who drove longer distances and chose to spend the weekend in Cape, which provides a nice boost to our local economy. We feel that Downtown Cape is a great venue for our show and we continue to look for ways to make it even better.
The River City Rodders and Old Town Cape would like to express our gratitude to all of our corporate sponsors for the financial assistance they provided, with special thanks going to our three major sponsors -- NAPA Auto Tire & Parts, EVTV Motor Werks and Isle Casino. Due to their support, we are able to offer free admission to the public and provide financial support each year to Women's Safe House, CASA and other local organizations. Last year we were able to provide over $4,000 in charitable contributions, with the proceeds from our car show, and expect to do even more this year. We would like to extend special thanks to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Parks and Rec Department, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Old Town Cape for the manpower and logistical assistance they provided, and to the local media for helping us get the word out. Finally, we would like to thank all of the car owners and the spectators who attended our show this year. We encourage them to come back next year when we will once again host our car show on the second Sunday after Labor Day.
Rick Horrell is the car show chairman of the River City Rodders.
