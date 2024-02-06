Thanks for supporting car show

The River City Rodders and Old Town Cape would like to express our gratitude to all of our corporate sponsors for the financial assistance they provided, with special thanks going to our three major sponsors -- NAPA Auto Tire & Parts, EVTV Motor Werks and Isle Casino. Due to their support, we are able to offer free admission to the public and provide financial support each year to Women's Safe House, CASA and other local organizations. Last year we were able to provide over $4,000 in charitable contributions, with the proceeds from our car show, and expect to do even more this year. We would like to extend special thanks to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Parks and Rec Department, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Old Town Cape for the manpower and logistical assistance they provided, and to the local media for helping us get the word out. Finally, we would like to thank all of the car owners and the spectators who attended our show this year. We encourage them to come back next year when we will once again host our car show on the second Sunday after Labor Day.

Rick Horrell is the car show chairman of the River City Rodders.