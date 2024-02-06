Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge

How do you thank a community that cares for the least of these? A community that gives of their resources during the holiday season?
Every year, members of La Croix Church, along with several businesses, donate their time, talents and gifts to put on a Christmas program for the men of Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America. They provide a meal, gifts, games and fellowship to create a sense of normal for the men in treatment for addiction.
A huge shout out to La Croix Church, Discover Life Church of Sikeston, Christ Methodist of Sikeston, Auto Tire and Parts, Mary Kay Cosmetics, McAlister’s Tea, Walmart, Schnucks, Unilever Ice Cream, Larry Essner and Little Debbie, Dr. Spence, Dr. Harter, Dominoes, Imo’s Pizza, Chick-fil-A, Food Giant, Burrito-Ville, Lambert’s Cafe, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, My Daddy’s Cheesecake, and all of the small groups of La Croix who donated desserts. Thank you for giving your time, talents and caring!
JANA JATEFF, board member, Adult & Teen Challenge, Cape Girardeau
