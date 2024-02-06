All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 17, 2024

Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge

Community members and businesses, including churches and local eateries, unite annually to support Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America by hosting a festive Christmas program for men in addiction recovery.

Jana Jateff writes a letter to the editor thanking the community for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America.
Jana Jateff writes a letter to the editor thanking the community for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America. Artist depiction (ai)

How do you thank a community that cares for the least of these? A community that gives of their resources during the holiday season?

Every year, members of La Croix Church, along with several businesses, donate their time, talents and gifts to put on a Christmas program for the men of Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America. They provide a meal, gifts, games and fellowship to create a sense of normal for the men in treatment for addiction.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A huge shout out to La Croix Church, Discover Life Church of Sikeston, Christ Methodist of Sikeston, Auto Tire and Parts, Mary Kay Cosmetics, McAlister’s Tea, Walmart, Schnucks, Unilever Ice Cream, Larry Essner and Little Debbie, Dr. Spence, Dr. Harter, Dominoes, Imo’s Pizza, Chick-fil-A, Food Giant, Burrito-Ville, Lambert’s Cafe, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, My Daddy’s Cheesecake, and all of the small groups of La Croix who donated desserts. Thank you for giving your time, talents and caring!

JANA JATEFF, board member, Adult & Teen Challenge, Cape Girardeau

Story Tags
Letter to the Editor
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 17
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
OpinionDec. 17
Lowry: The Musk factor
OpinionDec. 16
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
OpinionDec. 16
Hanson: The evaporation of the Obama mystique

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-16-24
OpinionDec. 16
Prayer 12-16-24
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
OpinionDec. 15
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
Our Opinion: Cape Jaycees' programs brighten holiday season for young and old alike
OpinionDec. 15
Our Opinion: Cape Jaycees' programs brighten holiday season for young and old alike
Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare
OpinionDec. 14
Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare
Prayer 12-14-24
OpinionDec. 14
Prayer 12-14-24
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
OpinionDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
OpinionDec. 13
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
OpinionDec. 13
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy