Thankful even in 2020

If ever there was a year to feel justified for not being thankful, it would be 2020. Let's face it; it's been a year like none of us has ever seen, and it's given us plenty of reasons to be unthankful. Nonetheless, let's not succumb to that mindset.

I don’t know how old Murphy’s Law is. I don’t even know who Murphy is, but man, if it doesn’t seem like he’s whispering “I told ya so” in our ears all year. Dude said, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” You ain’t lying, brother! So how easy it would be to slip into a fog of complaining this week rather than counting our blessings. I encourage us, however, to resist.

If we stop and think, I have no doubt we will realize just how much we have to be thankful for. If we have to do what the lyrics to the old song says, let's do it: "Count your blessings. Name them one by one." I'm confident that the act of actually counting our blessings, naming them, even writing them down would take up so much time, we would have to acknowledge that even 2020 hasn't kept us from being blessed.

We cannot deny the hardships -- sickness, death, isolation, job loss, confusion. But in the midst of it all, we have been blessed -- a fresh appreciation for family, time to reflect, new beginnings, open doors.

In all honesty, I don't like 2020 when I look back on it. It has been the most difficult year of my life. I've walked through issues I never would have dreamed of. Some family situations were nothing short of a nightmare. But even these things cannot kill my thankful spirit because, to quote the Bible, God does give "beauty for ashes." He gives "the oil of joy for mourning." He makes "all things work together for good to them that love God." He just flat-out knows how to make a miracle out of a mess.