Thank You, Sen. Manchin

The saying, "One man with courage makes a majority" has been attributed by historians to different sources.

But regardless of who said it, there is one man who stands out today worthy of this description.

It's West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin has been a one-man show in the Democratic Party, standing often in solitude, holding feet-to-the-fire of his president and his party's leadership, pushing back on the massive and irresponsible spending avalanche in the Build Back Better act.

Now, Manchin has slammed the door, saying he can't vote for the bill, effectively killing it.

In so doing, Manchin has done a great service to his country and to his party.

Ideologues in leadership in the Democratic Party, intoxicated with the power voters gave them in the last election, lost touch with those same voters.

Last February, immediately after the elections, Democrat voters gave the Democrat-controlled Congress a 61% approval rating, per Gallup. By October, the approval rating for Congress by Democrat voters was down to 33%.

And, of course, President Joe Biden's own approval rating has plummeted from 57% from early last February to 42% by the end of October.

Voters gave Democrats control of Congress in the last election by a tiny eight-seat margin.

Yet, they have been governing like they were voted in in a landslide with a major mandate to transform the United States into a new secular humanist bastion of socialism.

It's not true, and Manchin has been a bulwark holding fast against this usurpation of power by the far left in his party. As he said in his statement announcing that he will not vote for the bill, "My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face."