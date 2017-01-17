Thank you, President Obama and Vice President Biden, for offering yourselves up to serve the American people. Thank you for the nights that sleep must have escaped you as you grappled with decisions that would have long-lasting effects on the nation. Thank you for enduring the rigors of leading, when most have never done anything but follow. Thank you for silently embracing Gold Star moms when words were insufficient. Thank you, Mr. President, for missing moments with your wife to meet with White House staff and memories with your daughters to dine with dignitaries overseas. Thank you, Mr. Vice President, for sacrifices you, too, made -- most notably, hanging in there through the heartache of burying your son, refusing to quit. And thank you both for your place in history. It will serve as lessons for generations to come, lessons that will teach one person one thing and another person another, lessons that both create and confirm our own worldview.

I've been doing this thing called life long enough to know that the expression "you can't win for losing" is not far from the truth. So I know some reading this are angered because, you know, "How dare you say anything remotely positive about Obama and Biden? They deserve no praise!" Then there are those who are fuming, "Too little, too late. You should have said such things years ago!" To both groups, I reiterate my earlier point: I'm not for sale and not prone to giving in to pressure. I act on principles. And my principles lead me to give our outgoing President and Vice President their due. My expression of thanks does not indicate that I have become fans of either man. It doesn't even suggest that I am not looking forward to a new era in America. It does demonstrate, however, that I recognize the significance of this moment and these men who occupied the two most powerful positions in the land and will participate in the peaceful transfer of that power on Friday. I am honored that, in this small way, I, too, get to participate in this American tradition.

I continue to pray for the Obama and Biden families and wish them God's best.

Adrienne Ross is an author, speaker, columnist, editor, educator and Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Reach her at aross@semissourian.com.