Thank you, Dr. Oppenheimer.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki aren't depicted in the movie "Oppenheimer," but they haunt the film -- literally.

The eponymous physicist and "father of the atomic bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer, is plagued by visions of the terrible destruction wrought by the weapon he helped create.

It's understandable that Oppenheimer would have qualms about the unfathomable horror inflicted on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but launching these attacks was clearly the right decision.

Secretary of War Henry Stimson and President Harry S. Truman talked after the war of the cost estimates of an invasion of Japan going as high as 1 million U.S. casualties. These estimates are controversial but not unreasonable.

Certainly, there was every reason to expect ferocious Japanese resistance. At Iwo Jima, the Marines suffered an ungodly casualty ratio. Of 70,000 Marines committed to the battle, almost 7,000 were killed and another 20,000 wounded. Almost all of the roughly 20,000 Japanese soldiers on the island fought to the death.

In his authoritative account of the war's endgame in the Pacific, "Downfall," Richard Frank writes, "Given the record Japan had created, every American could foresee an unimaginably bloody finish fight requiring not only an invasion, but a further interminable struggle against Japanese armed forces elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific."

There can be no doubt that Truman's decision to drop the bomb saved American lives, whether it was 5,000, or 50,000, or 500,000. Since that was his first responsibility as the leader of the United States, this alone should create a strong presumption toward dropping the bombs being the right call.

The awful truth is that the atomic bombs weren't that different in kind from the incendiary raids already undertaken by Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay. According to James M. Scott in his recent book, "Black Snow," LeMay's bombers burned down more than 178 square miles of 66 Japanese cities. Significant Japanese voices said after the war that the firebombing was an enormous and consequential blow to Japanese morale.