Thank God I was adopted, not aborted

Forget inflation, forget Ukraine, forget the crashing stock market.

Thanks to a troublemaking leak by some jerk inside the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion is dominating the front pages of our media again.

The leak of the first draft of a majority decision by the Supremes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S., has reignited the abortion issue overnight.

Pro-life, pro-abortion, pro-choice, anti-abortion....

Abortion is a hot and ugly moral and political issue that is always smoldering under the national landscape like a coal mine fire that can never be put out.

But the prospect of the court deciding to strike down Roe v. Wade has sent angry protesters into the streets and sparked a thousand fiery editorials.

Liberal politicians, naturally, are calling for the elimination of the Senate filibuster or the packing of the Supreme Court to protect Roe v. Wade from conservative judges.

The abortion case before the high court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, is from the state of Mississippi.

It doesn't outlaw all abortion in Mississippi, as you might think if you only watched TV, but it forbids it after the 15th week of pregnancy.

As Supreme Court Justice Alito, the author of the leaked draft, says, reasonably, there has to be a point during a pregnancy where you say, "No, you can't abort the child."

From the uproar this week you'd think Mississippi is trying to employ woman-crushing abortion rules handed down from cave man times.

But other states already have laws with similar cutoff times to protect the unborn from murderous late-term abortions.

And though you rarely hear it from the liberal media, abortions are far more available and much easier to get at a later time in America than around the world.

Only six other countries beside the U.S. allow on-demand abortions past 20 weeks of pregnancy: Canada, China, Netherlands, North Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned because it was a poorly reasoned and constitutionally faulty decision, as many legal scholars have argued for decades, you won't see me shedding any tears.