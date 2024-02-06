Texas is the reason

Like everyone under the age of 50, I was born after Roe v. Wade. It's worth reflecting: If our parents knew what we'd experience in life and the mistakes we would make, would they have decided not to have had us? Terrorist attacks. A global pandemic. And all our imperfections we can probably easily list -- I sure can for myself. Would they have said: Let's spare her and us? But what if they had lived in a culture long used to legal abortion that is getting bolder about demanding assurance of security and lack of imperfections?

That's some of why I'm grateful at the recent restrictions on abortion recently passed in Texas.

Abortion has been so successful in America because of euphemisms and pressures. We look away. We don't let young women see what is happening, see what abortion really is. Women are told -- sometimes by their mothers -- that they are too young to have children, that their lives will be miserable and never amount to anything if they have a child before they're ready.

Shouldn't we be embracing motherhood with grateful expectation for the beauty to come? How have we become blinded to the enchantment of creation? Whatever the circumstances of a pregnancy, we are a part of creation, creating with God, even if unintentionally.

Life is a gift, and when we cease to see it that way and protect it, we are doing something evil. I don't agree with everything in the new Texas law, but life beyond the badly decided Roe v. Wade decision is going to look like this -- states deciding for themselves what to do.