The fighting in the Tet Offensive lasted for more than 11 days and decimated the VC. The U.S. news media largely and incorrectly interpreted the early communist successes as being a victory for the enemy. The VC were not able to hold any of the cities and major targets they captured early in the offensive. The fighting killed VC to such an extent that North Vietnam was forced to replace the VC with NVA troops. The American public read or saw the losses in the offensive and recalled the overly optimistic reports from the military that had claimed the near defeat of the VC for years. Ironically, the Tet offensive ultimately was a defeat for the VC, but the early violence and success of the attacks seemingly disproved the prior U.S. military claims.

The South Vietnamese military would begin to replace U.S. ground combat units, and by August 1972 that process would continue. The NVA would make another major assault in March 1972 and launched a fight that would continue until October. The NVA used artillery and tanks in a failed conventional attack against the South Vietnamese supported by U.S. air power.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.