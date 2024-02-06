Terry Kitchen led a life of purpose, Christian faith

Terry was a gifted athlete at Cape Central and the winner of the coveted Lou Muegge Award. He later distinguished himself as a gifted athlete at Southeast Missouri State University where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. As I reflect back, I grew up in awe of him. And that feeling continues to this day.

As time moved on our paths crossed only occasionally, but when they did we reflected on the past and shared our memories and our expectations for the future. We visited about our kids, the Cardinals and, of course, Cape Central. As I watched him from afar through the prism of athletics, I admired his coaching and teaching skills. He taught students life's lessons and how they should conduct themselves. He was grounded in his faith and talked about it unapologetically. He was serious and focused but always had an air of contentment. He was comfortable in his own skin! He loved God, his family and Cape Central.

The building now has new meaning. It is and shall remain in perpetuity the Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School. It is named after Terry W. Kitchen, a man we describe in a manner we hope others would describe us -- but we fall way short.

James P. Limbaugh is executive vice president and Cape Girardeau regional president for Montgomery Bank. He resides in Cape Girardeau.