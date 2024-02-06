Technology helped small business weather the pandemic

Amid a once-in-a-century public health crisis, small businesses have been forced to become flexible to survive. Some have simply closed their doors to foot traffic, others have temporarily shut down operations, moved their operations online or worked remotely.
While the outlook for small businesses is appearing brighter today, Missouri businesses are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic more than a year later. Many businesses continue to remain on the road to economic recovery.
In Southeast Missouri, the shuttering of Main Street small businesses, especially employers that historically relied on revenue from brick-and-mortar operations, created significant challenges. Industries such as retail and food service have taken a major hit. Many fast-food restaurants have yet to open their dining rooms due to a lack of workers. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cited that "1.9 million store-based retail workers were unemployed -- with 1.1 million of those classified as temporary layoffs." With a significant number of retail industry employees in our region, the challenges facing our small retailers were felt far and wide across our communities.
Nationwide, one tool that has helped weather the pandemic storm is technology, which has allowed many small business owners to keep their operations open, even though their physical doors were closed. It has offered an opportunity for small business owners to be creative and innovative in ways that would have been impossible twenty years ago.
Technology has kept us connected and is moving today's economy. Without it, the impact to our communities and businesses could have been even worse.
Over the last 14 months, the adoption of technology has increased dramatically -- both in Missouri and on a global scale. Digital tools have become a lifeline, as daily routines moved online. From video meetings to food delivery, society rapidly adapted to limitations imposed by the pandemic by incorporating technology. This use of technology has not only been a lifesaver for business, but for online learning, as well, enabling students to continue their education during this health crisis.
Small businesses in Missouri also leveraged technology to stay in touch with consumers by boosting online advertising and communicating with consumers through email marketing and social media. E-commerce platforms have provided critical avenues for businesses to continue to market and sell their products. According to the National Law Review, "e-commerce sales volumes reached $211.5 billion in Q2 2020, growing 32 percent from Q1 and 44.5 percent year-over-year."
Nearly three in four small businesses report an increased use of digital tools during COVID-19. The Connected Commerce Council notes that businesses will continue to utilize technology platforms, participating in the digital marketplace to meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers in a post-pandemic era.
COVID-19 may have expedited a digital transformation, but technology's role in fueling the American economy will only grow. It will play an essential role in bringing Missouri's economy back to life. Now, as we work to recover, lawmakers must consider smart policies that promote technological growth and domestic innovation that support our small business network. Thriving communities depend on successful small businesses to drive them forward.
The ability to innovate will pave the way toward a brighter future, and technology could be our best hope for coming out of this economic crisis even stronger. Throughout our country's history, American innovation has helped us overcome significant challenges. The growing influence of technology is the best tool in pursuit of the American dream of the future.
Kathy Swan represented District 147 in the Missouri House from 2013-2021.
