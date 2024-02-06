Technology helped small business weather the pandemic

Amid a once-in-a-century public health crisis, small businesses have been forced to become flexible to survive. Some have simply closed their doors to foot traffic, others have temporarily shut down operations, moved their operations online or worked remotely.

While the outlook for small businesses is appearing brighter today, Missouri businesses are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic more than a year later. Many businesses continue to remain on the road to economic recovery.

In Southeast Missouri, the shuttering of Main Street small businesses, especially employers that historically relied on revenue from brick-and-mortar operations, created significant challenges. Industries such as retail and food service have taken a major hit. Many fast-food restaurants have yet to open their dining rooms due to a lack of workers. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cited that "1.9 million store-based retail workers were unemployed -- with 1.1 million of those classified as temporary layoffs." With a significant number of retail industry employees in our region, the challenges facing our small retailers were felt far and wide across our communities.

Nationwide, one tool that has helped weather the pandemic storm is technology, which has allowed many small business owners to keep their operations open, even though their physical doors were closed. It has offered an opportunity for small business owners to be creative and innovative in ways that would have been impossible twenty years ago.

Technology has kept us connected and is moving today's economy. Without it, the impact to our communities and businesses could have been even worse.