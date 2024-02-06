Technical school appeals to non-traditional students

Southeast Missouri State University is more interested in educational competition than the focus of learning for students.

For years we have been told that education is the means to a better paying career. For years Cape has struggled with the income gap reported by USA Today on 07/13/2018: "The share of poor black residents living in extreme poverty neighborhoods rose from 45.3% in 2010 to 78.1% in 2016, the highest black concentrated poverty rate of any U.S. city and nearly eight times the 9.8% national figure."

Education is the great solution to solving the income gap, but first we have to have education that is affordable and available.

The premise of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education for the Cape Girardeau area is to capture what educators refer to as non-traditional students. A two-year institution is designed to serve a different part of the education marketplace.

A technical school addresses the changing workplace and takes advantage of the "service economy" vs. the previous "knowledge economy".

Timing is everything. Many of these local students have invested in themselves by participating in the state A Plus program. They want to cash in that learning coupon to explore their path to a better life. This underserved market is one that can significantly affect the income gap by providing opportunities for certification or associates degrees that puts the students into the workforce with the skills for success. An important first step of any journey to eliminate that income gap.