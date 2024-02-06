Tearing down the Silicon Valley wall

Elon Musk has finally managed to buy Twitter. And the moment he did, the enraged Left flipped out.

Abruptly leftists began trashing their favorite electronic communications platform as the domain of the nation's elite, professional classes. Had they just discovered that they had been racists and privileged users all this time?

And what happened to the Left's former worship of Musk as the man who revolutionized the clean, green automobile industry with his Tesla electric car company?

Or Musk the space revolutionary and hip star trekker, who with his own money helped ensure the United States remains preeminent in space exploration?

Or Musk, the patriot who is providing free next-generation internet service to the underdog Ukrainians fighting Russians for their lives?

No matter. The Left reviles Musk because he has announced that Twitter will be the one social-media platform whose business is not to censor or massage free speech in an otherwise monopolist, intolerant, and hard-Left Silicon Valley.

Who knows, Musk might even allow former President Donald Trump to communicate on Twitter -- in the fashion that the terrorist Taliban, Iranian theocrats, and violent Antifa protesters all take for granted in their daily access to Twitter.

But how did the once free-speech, antitrust, let-it-all-hang out Left become a Victorian busybody, a censorious Soviet, and an old-fashioned robber-baron monopoly?

When it discovered that few Americans wanted left-wing, socialist politics it turned elsewhere. It found power instead through control of American institutions, from academia and Wall Street to traditional and social media.

When Musk merely talked about buying Twitter, the Left shrieked that an outlier multibillionaire owning a media -- and especially a social media -- venue was unfair. The buyout was supposedly "dangerous" and "a threat to democracy."

But the more the Left screamed, the less people listened.

After all, left-wing Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook has roughly 15 times more market capitalization than Twitter. It has an audience of 2 billion users -- over seven times larger than Twitter's 271 million.

Zuckerberg's monopoly on global social media and his enormous wealth were stealthily put in service to the Democratic Party in the 2020 election. He reportedly infused nearly $420 million of his media money into warping the vote in key precincts, by augmenting and absorbing the work of state registrars to empower likely left-wing voters.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest man in the world, owns the influential Washington Post. It has moved markedly to the activist Left under his patronage.

Multibillionaire Lisa Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, owns The Atlantic. It has become an increasingly hard-Left political magazine.