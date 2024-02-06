Team Biden: Never let manufactured crises go to waste

My major takeaway from President Biden's joint address to Congress is that he and his handlers are continuing to employ the Democrats' primary strategy from the Obama years: Never let a crisis go to waste.

To scare the American people into accepting his reckless spending proposals, Biden is leveraging the pandemic, which means he is framing it as still hot, raging and dangerous, while immodestly taking undeserved credit for the progress that we've made.

To begin, he staged an image of crisis for television viewers by having a group of entirely vaccinated people unnecessarily wear masks and socially distance, though Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers recently suggested that the six-foot rule offers no protection in indoor settings, whether or not people are vaccinated. This charade is destructive to the American psyche, which desperately needs positive images and an end to the climate of fear the White House continues to perpetuate. Limiting the audience size also allowed Biden the luxury of hand-picking a more favorable audience for his speech. Everything in this bizarre administration must be carefully orchestrated because the powers behind the scenes can't afford the titular president to go off script even slightly.

To set the table, Biden said we are in "extraordinary times" and invoked the word "crisis" in his opening remarks. "Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity," he said. He immediately tied the "crisis" to his plan for Big Brother to start "rebuilding the nation."

It's not American enterprise and ingenuity that will rebuild it, mind you, but government spending pursuant to the Democrats' command-control economic model. Just like with former President Obama's "stimulus" package, they're effectively promising "shovel-ready" jobs galore, many of them catered toward another "crisis" -- the "climate crisis." Never mind how disastrous Obama's record was on that (Solyndra). We'll see similar failures should Biden shove this monster spending package, euphemized as an "investment," through Congress via the reconciliation process.

Biden continually expanded the scope of the crises. "One hundred days ago, America's house was on fire," he said, and he "inherited a nation ... that was in crisis. "The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression." That last claim, by the way, is manifestly false. As National Review's Philip Klein tweeted, when Biden took over, the unemployment rate was 6.3% and the economy had just experienced two consecutive quarters of strong growth. In fact, Klein noted, during the Obama-Biden years, the unemployment rate was above 6.3% for the first five years.

Upping the ante, Biden breathlessly reported that 10 million homes and 400,000 schools and child care centers have lead in their pipes, "including in drinking water, a clear and present danger to our children's health." But these problems are nothing his proposed beneficent American Jobs Plan can't solve.