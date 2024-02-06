Tax reform critical for economic growth and level playing field

Congress is in midst of moving a tax bill that is essential to the United States' economic future. Allow us an opportunity to introduce some facts on why it is so important to our company, our workers and our community.

P&G sells consumer products in more than 180 countries and territories. We have 25 manufacturing sites located in 19 U.S. states and territories, as well as nearly 90 manufacturing sites in foreign countries, where we manufacture products close to the consumers we serve worldwide. Here in Missouri, we are proud that we employ nearly 1,500 people between two manufacturing facilities. Within Missouri, P&G purchases about $430 million of products and services from more than 400 suppliers.

At P&G, we believe tax reform is crucial for both our company and our country. Why? The U.S. tax system puts American companies at a competitive disadvantage in the global marketplace. P&G has been a global company for more than 100 of our 180 years. In fact, one in five of P&G's U.S.-based jobs support our international business, in areas such as manufacturing, marketing, innovation and supply chain management. So when P&G succeeds in international markets, it means we succeed here at home, too.