Take state of emergency order seriously for all

A unified proclamation of state of emergency was made by the county health department, county commission, mayor of Jackson, and mayor of Cape Girardeau to follow the emergency guidelines as set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health (DHSS). This proclamation by community leaders is a directive to citizens to abide by the guidelines as set forth by these agencies. It's a different time we are experiencing in our community, state, and nation. Building on Missouri's efforts to control, contain, and combat COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson has issued a statewide "Stay Home Missouri" order. The Order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary.

The purpose of any order by community leaders that would be set forth during this crisis as allowed by law is not effective unless everyone adheres to the regulations as suggested.

It's impossible to legislate common sense among all citizens in our community as there is a wide range of opinion and definition of what is essential. There are also considerations as to the large number of visitors in and out of our community every day for shopping, medical, volunteering and work.

It's imperative that all community members practice social distancing, "going to work -- going back home," and good hygiene as suggested.

There are those in our community who continue to ignore the suggestions by the CDC, DHSS and local leaders. Citizens continue to have social gatherings, "shopping as if it's a family outing," traveling for leisure outside of the community unnecessarily, and often gathering in groups of 10 or more in a social setting.

I applaud the local "big box" stores that are restricting the number of customers in the store, reducing hours, limiting "age of customer" to reduce the number of contacts, and constructing barriers to protect both customers and employees.