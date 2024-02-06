Take a minute to remember how far you've come

Sometimes we're so focused on where we're headed, we forget how far we've come. Last week was such a week. I was waiting to hear back on an opportunity I've applied for and planning projects and growth with my boss. My eyes are on the future.

Social media can be a toxic rabbit hole, but one thing Facebook is good for is memories. Each day, memories pop up to remind me what I was doing on this day in previous years. Recently, it was a photo from eight years ago that caught my eye. I was pregnant with my son and enrolled in a MotherToBaby Pregnancy Study specifically for women taking biologic medications to control their autoimmune disease while pregnant.

My caption on the photo was long, but it read, in part, "I can do a lot of things, but I can't hold a full-time job because rest is in my daily equation, and I never know when I'll need more of it. ... I am amazed that around this broken body of mine I can grow this little boy. I'm very satisfied with that."

Wow.

Eight years later, I have a beautiful son, a full-time job and a very full life. Much of this I owe to my doctors and the seeming miracle of the right medication that medical science brings.