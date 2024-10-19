Tackling the rural health care crisis

For too long, Congress has allowed special interests and the politically connected to shape health care policies and legislation. As a result, we have a health care system that puts corporate interests -- not patients -- first. And no one has felt the consequences more than our rural communities, where the average life span is shorter compared to bigger towns and cities.

When I asked my colleagues for the privilege of running the Ways and Means Committee, I pledged that I would tackle the rural health care crisis affecting communities in every state in America. Earlier this month, I hosted listening sessions all across southern Missouri with a wide range of health care professionals and stakeholders to hear their proposals on how we can improve health care access in rural areas. The listening sessions were held just days after the Ways and Means Committee publicly requested input and ideas from our nation's health care community, patients, and doctors on solutions that can help turn the tide against the very real disparities in access to care that exist for millions of Americans -- particularly those in rural areas. It's all part of my effort to give real Americans -- not lobbyists or special interests -- a direct seat at the table when it comes to crafting the policies we advance through the Ways and Means Committee.

Every American wants affordable health care, but it doesn't matter how much care costs if you can't get access to that care. Competition is crucial for any marketplace, and health care is no exception. At this point, more than half of all physicians are now employed by hospitals and large health systems -- a trend that makes it difficult for independent physician practices to survive. During my listening session in Crystal City, a former primary care physician told me that a major factor discouraging physicians from practicing in rural areas is the lack of a work-life balance, whether it's working incredibly long hours or spending far too much time dealing with burdensome Washington paperwork instead of treating patients. "It is exhausting work. I can tell you that firsthand. It is absolutely exhausting work," the former primary care physician said.