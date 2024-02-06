Swan vs. Rehder battle is a clash of political powers

One of the top races in Missouri politics -- certainly in Southeast Missouri -- is the primary between Holly Rehder and Kathy Swan, two Republican state representatives vying for the 27th District Senate seat.

Both women own small businesses and profess some of the same basic views on top issues for GOP voters, ranging from pro-life views on abortion, to support for the Second Amendment and a general philosophy of limited government. But there are nuances to their approach, and if you've paid attention to the campaign waged between the two Republican stalwarts you know neither one is particularly fond of the other right now.

I recently interviewed both candidates to get a better idea of their priorities and approaches to serving in state government.

Rehder said her top three issues were tackling government overreach on state regulations, fighting opioid addiction in Missouri and protecting gun rights.

"I think it's so important that we have someone who can actually speak to the need to continue with welfare reform," Rehder told me recently. "Someone who can actually speak to the opioid epidemic and how that affects us in our families and our foster care system. And, you know, our children failing in schools. The opioid epidemic has really harmed so many people, but it feels like before I got into the legislature, it was kind of one of those taboo topics. People didn't really want to talk about it."

Rehder has championed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation that would establish a statewide database for tracking controlled substances. She calls it one of her top legislative accomplishments, though the legislation, which was passed by the House in 2020, stalled in the Senate.

Two of the top issues for Swan include the pro-life cause and religious liberty, saying there are "Christians who feel like they are being attacked by government."

Other issues include lobbying reform -- Swan says lobbyists shouldn't be legislators and legislators shouldn't be lobbyists; addressing the skills gap in workforce training; and helping make permanent some regulatory waivers instituted by the governor because of COVID-19.

"We have an opportunity to see what we can get rid of," Swan said. "By the time December rolls around, we will have had these waivers for over six months, and it's a good opportunity to determine if we have any [regulations] that we can get rid of. And it also opens the conversation of what other red tape, regulations and bureaucratic regulations do we have that we can remove so that our businesses can be more successful and thrive in our communities."

Both candidates champion pro-life views on abortion. However, Swan received the sole endorsement of Missouri Right to Life, which is considered the premier pro-life organization in the state when it comes to endorsements. Missouri Right to Life has issued multiple endorsements in some contests but chose to issue a sole endorsement in the 27th Senatorial District.

Rehder said the explanation she received from the organization was Swan has filed more pro-life bills. Still, Rehder offers her life story -- a teenage mother who chose life for her child -- as part of the proof she supports the pro-life cause.

Swan highlighted her record of activism on abortion, including picketing the Cape Girardeau abortion clinic -- now gone -- in the early 1970s. Since joining the legislature, she's sponsored or co-sponsored seven pro-life bills ranging from inspection of the abortion clinic in St. Louis to most recently carrying the "pain capable" portion piece of legislation that would prevent abortions beginning at 18 weeks.

State funding for higher education took a big hit again this legislative session, a result of the economic impact COVID-19 had on state revenues. Southeast Missouri State has felt the affects with state funding for the university falling to an equivalent 1999 level, according to the university, despite having many more students than 20 years ago.

Swan indicated that when budget cuts are necessary, higher education and mental health are unfortunately two areas most often affected. The reason is one third of the state budget is designated federal funds that can't be cut. Another third is from designated taxes that can't be touched. And the final third is general revenue, but more than a third of that money pool goes to social services. This leaves education and mental health as the likely areas for cuts.

However, Swan, a former member of Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education, said SEMO is due for what is called equity funding to better match its enrollment.