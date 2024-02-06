Swan vs. Rehder battle is a clash of political powers

One of the top races in Missouri politics -- certainly in Southeast Missouri -- is the primary between Holly Rehder and Kathy Swan, two Republican state representatives vying for the 27th District Senate seat.
Both women own small businesses and profess some of the same basic views on top issues for GOP voters, ranging from pro-life views on abortion, to support for the Second Amendment and a general philosophy of limited government. But there are nuances to their approach, and if you've paid attention to the campaign waged between the two Republican stalwarts you know neither one is particularly fond of the other right now.
I recently interviewed both candidates to get a better idea of their priorities and approaches to serving in state government.
Rehder said her top three issues were tackling government overreach on state regulations, fighting opioid addiction in Missouri and protecting gun rights.
"I think it's so important that we have someone who can actually speak to the need to continue with welfare reform," Rehder told me recently. "Someone who can actually speak to the opioid epidemic and how that affects us in our families and our foster care system. And, you know, our children failing in schools. The opioid epidemic has really harmed so many people, but it feels like before I got into the legislature, it was kind of one of those taboo topics. People didn't really want to talk about it."
Rehder has championed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation that would establish a statewide database for tracking controlled substances. She calls it one of her top legislative accomplishments, though the legislation, which was passed by the House in 2020, stalled in the Senate.
Two of the top issues for Swan include the pro-life cause and religious liberty, saying there are "Christians who feel like they are being attacked by government."
Other issues include lobbying reform -- Swan says lobbyists shouldn't be legislators and legislators shouldn't be lobbyists; addressing the skills gap in workforce training; and helping make permanent some regulatory waivers instituted by the governor because of COVID-19.
"We have an opportunity to see what we can get rid of," Swan said. "By the time December rolls around, we will have had these waivers for over six months, and it's a good opportunity to determine if we have any [regulations] that we can get rid of. And it also opens the conversation of what other red tape, regulations and bureaucratic regulations do we have that we can remove so that our businesses can be more successful and thrive in our communities."
Both candidates champion pro-life views on abortion. However, Swan received the sole endorsement of Missouri Right to Life, which is considered the premier pro-life organization in the state when it comes to endorsements. Missouri Right to Life has issued multiple endorsements in some contests but chose to issue a sole endorsement in the 27th Senatorial District.
Rehder said the explanation she received from the organization was Swan has filed more pro-life bills. Still, Rehder offers her life story -- a teenage mother who chose life for her child -- as part of the proof she supports the pro-life cause.
Swan highlighted her record of activism on abortion, including picketing the Cape Girardeau abortion clinic -- now gone -- in the early 1970s. Since joining the legislature, she's sponsored or co-sponsored seven pro-life bills ranging from inspection of the abortion clinic in St. Louis to most recently carrying the "pain capable" portion piece of legislation that would prevent abortions beginning at 18 weeks.
State funding for higher education took a big hit again this legislative session, a result of the economic impact COVID-19 had on state revenues. Southeast Missouri State has felt the affects with state funding for the university falling to an equivalent 1999 level, according to the university, despite having many more students than 20 years ago.
Swan indicated that when budget cuts are necessary, higher education and mental health are unfortunately two areas most often affected. The reason is one third of the state budget is designated federal funds that can't be cut. Another third is from designated taxes that can't be touched. And the final third is general revenue, but more than a third of that money pool goes to social services. This leaves education and mental health as the likely areas for cuts.
However, Swan, a former member of Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education, said SEMO is due for what is called equity funding to better match its enrollment.
Rehder said she would like to see a focus on "innovation in the trades" and helping students connect with 12- to 18-month programs where they can have 100% placement upon graduation, with little to no student loan debt and make a good wage.
Missouri has had a philosophy of minimal duplication when it comes to educational offerings by state higher education institutions. Rehder said colleges and universities should be able to compete with each other when it comes to offering the same programs. Likewise, Swan said a variety of programs and degrees should be offered in all areas of the state and that some people have family or a job in a particular area and can't move to pursue a degree because of those commitments.
Both candidates say Missouri can't afford to expand Medicaid eligibility. The issue will be on the August ballot as a Constitutional Amendment. Because Missouri is required to balance its budget, both Rehder and Swan were concerned where budget cuts would be made if the issue passes.
Both candidates say they are for limited government, but each has pointed to the other for perceived Big Government positions.
Swan is opposed to Rehder's PDMP legislation, saying it's an open door for a breach of privacy and there are better ways to address the problem. She uses the 2013 example where names of thousands of Missouri concealed weapons permit holders were released. Rehder dismisses that claim saying her plan uses a third-party to store the information, is HIPPA compliant and no state bureaucrats would have access to it.
Rehder disagreed with Swan's support of Missouri's Fast Track Initiative, a grant program for Missourians 25 years of age or older or individuals who have not been enrolled in school within the previous two years. The program is designed to help these individuals pursue a certificate, degree or credential in an employment area of high need.
"I don't think that that's the government's place," Rehder said. "And I will continue to maintain that position. I think that when it comes to smaller government, you know, that's a huge difference between us."
Meanwhile, Swan maintains it's necessary to address workforce development in the state.
"She is not in favor of that workforce training," Swan said of Rehder's opposition to the Fast Track Initiative. "But I will also point out that we've had college scholarships for a very, very, very long time. And those are tax dollars. And they are helping people be trained for jobs."
Rehder counts Right to Work legislation, even though it was overturned by statewide referendum in 2018, as one of her top legislative accomplishments. Her anti-discrimination against Israel legislation, signed by Gov. Mike Parson recently, is another one she holds up as a success.
Swan said, "There's no replacement for experience" and she has been successful in the House at getting things done, ranging from getting money back in the budget for the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau to introducing legislation that would keep sex offenders out of the Discovery Playhouse and other places focused on the education of children.
I expect this to be a tight election. Both candidates are experienced politicians with business backgrounds, and they're working hard to earn votes.
The NRA Political Victory Fund did not issue an exclusive endorsements. Both show strong records on the Second Amendment with Rehder earning an A+ rating from the NRA and Swan an A rating.
Swan's Missouri Right to Life endorsement will play big in this area as will the fact she resides in Cape Girardeau County, the largest county in the 27th District. Rehder resides in Scott City. Still, she is a tough competitor who, like Swan, won four consecutive terms in the Missouri House and has campaigned hard during this election cycle.
This will be an interesting race to watch Aug. 4. And voters should continue to educate themselves on the candidates.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
