Swan reflects on her eight years in the General Assembly

On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City.

The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after serving eight years in the State House. She lost her bid for State Senate in the August primary to Holly Rehder (R-Scott City). It was one of the more competitive races in the state with Swan losing by 139 votes.

Swan has a unique background. She's a trained nurse, pro-life advocate and small business owner. Prior to her time as a state representative, she served on the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education. She continues to be involved in education efforts as a member of a steering committee advocating for a new community college in Cape Girardeau.

I recently spoke with Swan about her legislative tenure and some of her key accomplishments. She pointed to more than 30 pieces of legislation that she "championed and passed" involving access to health care, protecting children, regulating abortion clinics and affecting schoolchildren.

One of the first items mentioned was a 2016 bill requiring Missouri students to be screened for dyslexia, a neurological disorder affecting 20% of the population.

"If you can't read, then you can't learn," Swan told me.

"Now we are screening students, and if they appear to have dyslexia traits, then parents are notified and go from there. It can be anything from moving the child closer to the board or working more individually with the child to actual treatment."

Missouri now requires students to pass a civics exam to graduate from high school. The test, Swan said, is similar to the citizenship test required for those who pursue naturalization.

"Obviously all of our students should have at least a comparable knowledge of civics in our country in order to appreciate what we have and appreciate our government and appreciate the freedoms that we have," she said.

Another piece of legislation allows students to pursue a career technology certificate while still in high school.

"That tells either an employer that student is ready to go to work in a basic technical area, or it tells a technical school the student has completed some basic technical coursework," she said. "They've done well. They have a certificate, so therefore they would probably be successful in a technical program. And it helps admission to technical programs."

Swan said the Schoolchildren Benevolent Tax Credit was inspired by the Care to Learn chapter in Southeast Missouri. It allows a "zero" tax credit for contributions made to organizations that assist with health, hunger, and hygiene needs of schoolchildren.

Before joining the State House, Swan said her time on the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education helped her understand some of the education challenges in the state.