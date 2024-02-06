Surprised by Ukraine's recent victories? You shouldn't be

"Nobody knows anything," William Goldman, the legendary screenwriter said. "Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one."

I'm starting to think the same thing is true of foreign policy. Culminating over the weekend, the Ukrainian military has achieved some remarkable victories over their Russian invaders in the northeast of Ukraine. The scope and speed of the victories seem to have surprised everyone, starting with the Russians, who abandoned vast amounts of materiel as they fled in panic -- or as the Russians put it, "regrouped." It's the most significant Ukrainian victory since they thwarted Russia's assault on Kyiv in March.

Except for Russia and its fan club, everyone -- markets, politicians and media alike -- was pleasantly surprised by Ukraine's success.

Surprise seems to be an overarching theme in foreign policy these days. After all, many of the same people were surprised by Vladimir Putin's invasion in the first place. They were shocked again by Ukraine's success in thwarting Putin's plan for a quick, surgical, decapitate-and-conquer "special military operation." The White House (and probably the Kremlin, too) was stunned when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to flee -- sorry "regroup" -- reportedly telling American officials: "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride."

There have been other Ukraine-related surprises, for both the Russians and the West. From Russia's willingness to use barbaric tactics in plain view to Germany's willingness to reverse decades of pacifism to aid the war effort. Few -- especially Putin -- thought that Sweden and Finland would join NATO almost immediately in response to the invasion. Various diplomats have been shocked to learn that sanctions and condemnations have had little of their intended effect on Russia.

This is all against the backdrop of other surprises. Many Afghans and Americans alike were startled by Biden's sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan. Whether the Pentagon was blindsided by Biden's decision is debated, but the collapse of the Afghan army clearly "took us all by surprise" as Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III admitted.

The Trump years were so full of surprises it's difficult to catalog them all, in part because Trump relished being a bull in a china shop. The success of the Abraham Accords took the foreign policy establishment off-guard. But Trump's coddling of dictators mystified our allies.