Surprise! Some comments on current events

As you already know, if you have been reading these scribblings for a while, I don't often comment on current events. Today I will.

One reason I don't do much commentating (is that really a word?) is because the "current" in current events is so slippery. Once upon a time, weekly or even monthly publications could ruminate at length about important topics without being stale. Daily newspapers closed that gap considerably as our world galloped toward its electronic era of instant communication about any topic in the universe.

So, by the time you read the musings that follow, events may have transpired -- no, likely will have transpired -- to make them out of date.

But here goes anyway.

First, North Korea.

The hostilities on the Korean peninsula were my very first first-hand exposure to war, even though I was reminded again and again that we were engaged in a police action, not a war. When you are a kid, dead soldiers and bombs equal a war. Period.

I had a hero during the Korean Conflict. He was the handsome son of my mother's best friend, and he was a pilot during that war. We got updates on Bobby Lee every time we visited Clara, and there was that large, framed photograph on the table in the living room of a smiling Bobby Lee decked out in his uniform.

Following the war through Bobby Lee's real-life experiences was like having a front-row seat, and we hung on every bit of information Clara passed along.

When the ceasefire ended the fighting in Korea, Bobby Lee came back to Missouri and became a flight instructor in St. Louis, an unlikely place to meet your demise after Korea. But, as I recall, Bobby Lee was making a landing at Lambert Airport when, through miscommunication or other factors I'm not aware of, a commercial plane came down on top of the small plane Bobby Lee was flying. A tragic accident had accomplished what the North Koreans tried -- but failed -- to do.

So whenever the Korean War comes up, that's my most vivid memory: Bobby Lee, the hero pilot, snuffed from this planet way too soon in his short life.

Everyone will have opinions on President Trump's sit-down with Chairman Kim in Singapore. I'm glad he did. It's time we stop formulating foreign policy based on snubs or favors (usually large quantities of cash). Never stop talking, that's my motto.

If Kim turns out to be a fraud like so many Americans think, then we're really no worse off than before the meeting, are we? And if this is the start of a genuine peace process, the whole world wins, right?

Next, beauty pageants.

It was always fun to watch the Miss America or Miss U.S.A. pageants, the part where contestants are asked supposedly weighty questions. The fun came from hearing some really bizarre answers, the kind of responses that quickly became jokes.