'Surprise billing' needs independent dispute resolution

As a physician who served a largely rural area, I know recent years have been tough. It is ever harder to build and maintain a successful practice. Providing excellent patient care has become increasingly difficult due to authorization delaying tactics by insurance companies. Further, physician reimbursement has continued to decline, causing physicians to either become employed by a hospital or health care system who end up controlling the health care delivery. Further, many physicians are moving to more urbanized areas, leaving patients with fewer choices close to home.

Nationally, patients have been confronting another issue that has reduced choices and caused significant financial complications -- smaller insurance networks that result in "surprise" medical bills.

How does "surprise medical billing" typically happen?

When individuals receive emergency treatment, they cannot possibly choose to receive care only from in-network doctors; they have to accept treatment from the physicians who are available to treat them. However, in states without a surprise-billing law, patients are left to pay any difference between the in-network coverage amount and the total bill for out-of-network service, regardless of the reasoning behind the price difference.

What is wrong with federally proposed "mandated" solutions?

I firmly believe surprise billing must end, but I fear if Congress adopts benchmarking as a national solution, it will only make it more difficult for patients and providers in places such as rural Missouri.

Dr. Joel Ray Submitted

Federal bureaucrats have not demonstrated knowledge or expert integration of what quality health care actually costs in Southeast Missouri. It is not appropriate for them to dictate local charges for those services without a collaborative input, including the various involved parties. Limiting input to the insurance company industries "median rate that providers" are paid is dysfunctional.