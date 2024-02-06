Suicide does not discriminate -- and to prevent it, neither can we

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and it provides us with an opportunity to rally around the common goal of preventing suicide in our communities. The issues that divide us have received national headlines, but the issues that lead to death by suicide are ones that we must all face equally. No one is immune from depression, PTSD, substance use disorder, illness, job loss, or any of the myriad risk factors that can lead someone to considering suicide. To help end this epidemic, we must put aside our preconceived assumptions and biases about suicide and the people who may be at risk.

Help is available.

As a trusted local behavioral healthcare provider, our team at Southeast Behavioral Hospital is dedicated to changing the national narrative about suicide in a manner that promotes hope, resiliency, equality and recovery. Mental health services that utilize proven evidence-based treatments and support are available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, no-cost 24/7 confidential support and crisis resources are available from the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-TALK (8255) or via chat from suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis Text Line -- text HELLO to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor

Additional resources to utilize: