Suffragette city at the state of the union

"Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women." This quote isn't from some evangelical firebrand or conservative pundit -- it's from Alice Paul, one of the leading suffragettes of the early 20th century.

And yet, not for the first time, Democratic women wore white at a presidential State of the Union address to advocate for abortion. It was a statement in favor of reproductive rights or "reproductive justice." And they claim that it is in solidarity with the suffragettes, who, of course, helped ensure that women had the right to vote. But there's a key historical denial there. The suffragettes largely opposed abortion.

My late great friend and National Review colleague Kate O'Beirne wrote a book called "Women Who Made the World Worse." Despite the title, she made sure to include women who made the world better. She was among them. In it, she pointed out about leading suffragettes: "The Revolution, a women's paper published by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, referred to abortion as 'child murder' and 'infanticide.'" And: "In a letter to Julia Ward Howe in 1873, Stanton wrote, 'When we consider that women are treated as property, it is degrading to women that we should treat our children as property to be disposed of as we see fit.'"

The history is clear. Because of their advocacy for the rights of women, they defended the unborn.

The State of the Union spectacle was infuriating because of the comfort Americans take in letting ideology be expressed as a mere performative act. Where does that leave women and families who want to welcome life, but don't know how? Who don't have the resources?