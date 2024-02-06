A former U.S. Senator once shared a wise axiom that has stuck with me: Sometimes you win, sometimes you get experience.

That statement came to mind Saturday evening as I watched the Jackson Indians football team lose in overtime to the Carthage Tigers at the University of Missouri's Faurot Field.

After a Jackson touchdown was called back due to a penalty, Carthage proceeded to punch a score into the end zone to win 27-21. The joy of winning juxtaposed with the agony of defeat.

It's not the outcome the team wanted, but, boy, this was some team. A phenomenal offense led by 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback Cael Welker, a stellar defense that was put to the test in the championship game, and a fanbase that rivals some college programs -- an estimated 3,000 fans made the four-hour trek from Jackson to Columbia for the state championship.

Southeast Missourian and Semoball.com sports editor Tom Davis spoke with Jackson coach Brent Eckley after the game. I encourage you to read the full column here.

"It was a great high school football game," Eckley said. "It certainly hurts. It hurts to lose. It hurts to lose for these guys when we were right at that point. But I'm proud of our team."