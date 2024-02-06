A former U.S. Senator once shared a wise axiom that has stuck with me: Sometimes you win, sometimes you get experience.
That statement came to mind Saturday evening as I watched the Jackson Indians football team lose in overtime to the Carthage Tigers at the University of Missouri's Faurot Field.
After a Jackson touchdown was called back due to a penalty, Carthage proceeded to punch a score into the end zone to win 27-21. The joy of winning juxtaposed with the agony of defeat.
It's not the outcome the team wanted, but, boy, this was some team. A phenomenal offense led by 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback Cael Welker, a stellar defense that was put to the test in the championship game, and a fanbase that rivals some college programs -- an estimated 3,000 fans made the four-hour trek from Jackson to Columbia for the state championship.
Southeast Missourian and Semoball.com sports editor Tom Davis spoke with Jackson coach Brent Eckley after the game. I encourage you to read the full column here.
"It was a great high school football game," Eckley said. "It certainly hurts. It hurts to lose. It hurts to lose for these guys when we were right at that point. But I'm proud of our team."
Coach is right. There's plenty to be proud about. And it's not all about on-the-field performance.
Following the loss, the team gathered on the field and took a knee as chaplain Chris Collier led the team in prayer. Video of the prayer can be found below.
Previously the team has gathered before games to sing the 18th-century hymn "Amazing Grace."
Collier and Jeff Lorborg have been the "designated spiritual leaders" for the team, referring to themselves less as chaplains and more as trusted "role models" for the players. Southeast Missourian sports reporter Jeff Long, who also served as a pastor before becoming a journalist, asked Collier days leading up to the championship game what his message to the team would be should the Indians lose like they had done in 1994 and 1995.
"(I will say) these things will happen in life -- and when they do, we must stay strong and keep the faith," Collier said.
Life is more than games. It's not to say we shouldn't be competitive or strive for excellence. We should. Giving our best effort translates to all walks of life. But handling the sting of defeat can also teach us lessons. I'm sure fans are already making plans to get loud at The Pit in Jackson next fall. And from a Cape Girardeau Central High graduate: Congratulations to the Indians on a season for the record books. And thanks for teaching us all that losing with grace and guts matters -- not just in football.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.