Students must take responsibility for their debt

Lending money is not, as they say, rocket science.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in the last quarter of 2021, of the total of all outstanding business loans from all commercial banks, 1.08% were delinquent.

Per the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as of second quarter 2021, a little over 2% of the $1.4 trillion outstanding in auto loans were delinquent.

Yet in the student loan market, totaling around $1.6 trillion, not that different from the total size of the auto loan market, an average of 15% are in default at any given time, per the Education Data Initiative.

It should be clear what the problem is.

Auto lenders make sure that those to whom they lend can and will pay back the loan. They are careful because if the borrower defaults, the lender loses.

But if, tomorrow, President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders decide that it is not fair that there are Americans without new cars and managed to get government guarantees for auto loans, is there any doubt that there would be a dramatic rise in defaults on car loans?

Those lending wouldn't care who they lend to because they wouldn't take the loss on a default. You and I, we taxpayers, would, as we will if Biden and his party have their way to wipe out student loans.

Of course, "wipe out" is not the right terminology. Debts don't get wiped out. They just get transferred to someone else. In the case of government guarantees, that someone else is taxpayers.

The concept of student loans backed by the government is another child of the allegedly compassionate 1960s.

Doesn't it make sense to help the less fortunate obtain funds to pay for college?

But as many theologians and philosophers have noted, the greatest charitable act is to help another individual take control of their own life. Teaching personal responsibility is the most valuable gift that one can provide another.