Student silenced for supporting Trump

Another example of wiping noses and changing diapers in our public schools occurred last week, as a school in New Hampshire put the kibosh on a students' right to freely express herself. This begs the question -- again: Who are we raising -- young people who can thrive in the world or wusses who fall into a fetal position when offended?

Ciretta Mackenzie, a freshman at Epping High School, wore a Trump campaign hat with the Make America Great Again slogan on it and a Trump T-shirt to school for Patriotic Day, also dubbed "America Pride Day." I'll concede kudos to the school for still having such days. Too many work hard at making our students ashamed of our country, rather than celebrating our exceptionalism. Apparently, however, pride in the country doesn't extend to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, not during the current administration.

Superintendent Valerie McKenny reportedly said the Trump gear violated the school's dress code, but an examination of the policy suggests that assertion is false.

"It's just a shirt, and it only says 'Trump: Make America Great Again.' It doesn't say anything like 'build a wall,' so I don't get how it could be offensive, how it could be disrespectful," Mackenzie said.

That this young lady has more sense than those hired to educate her. It also looks like she has more self-restraint than most. I taught in the public school for nearly 20 years and have seen students who were wearing clothing that actually did violate school policy become livid, refusing to comply with the demand to change their attire and offer choice words in the process. For her part, Mackenzie, who admitted she was embarrassed, obliged, borrowed a sweatshirt and removed her hat. She also followed up by taking a stand for her rights, which is why it is now public knowledge. Part of raising children to function well in society is teaching them to balance respect with a backbone. Mackenzie seems to possess both. The superintendent has since said she will not comment at this point, stating only that the investigation is ongoing and that at its conclusion, the school "will take steps to remedy this situation for all parties involved and ensure that this type of situation never happens again in any Epping school."