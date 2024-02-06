Stripes publisher headlines Bloomfield museum events

It's been a hectic few months for Max Lederer, the publisher of Stars and Stripes newspaper.

In February, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Congress he intended to defund the independent military newspaper. About 50% of the publication's funds come through federal subsidy, which equates to approximately $15 million a year. Wednesday, the day I spoke with Lederer for this column, was supposed to be the final day of publication based on the original timeline. Thankfully, it wasn't.

While Democrats and Republicans don't agree on much these days, the support for this military publication has been bipartisan from members of Congress. President Trump also weighed in with his support, saying the publication would remain funded under his watch.

Max Lederer

But until Congress appropriates funds, Stars and Stripes is operating on its reserves. The newspaper's federal subsidy, Lederer told me, is "virtually nothing" in a $740 billion defense budget.

Lederer, a former active duty Army judge advocates general officer who joined the newspaper in 1992, said that up until the end of World War II, Stars and Stripes was almost exclusively funded by the federal government. That began to change in 1946 when the paper started to generate revenue through publication sales and advertising. Still, he said it's not realistic to expect the publication will remain fiscally solvent on its own.

The editorial staff, Lederer told me, includes about 60 people spread out all over the world.

"We have reporters in Afghanistan, in Germany and Italy, Korea, Japan, in the United States. It's all over the place," he said, adding that between staff in Washington, D.C. and what he described as the "Pacific team" and "Europe team," the website is managed by someone 24 hours a day.

Lederer said the publication reaches more than 1.4 million readers between print, online, newsletters and podcasts.