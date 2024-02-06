Street renaming honors legacy of two honorable SEMO athletes

For the most part, 2020 is remembered as the COVID year -- except for an idea created by former Southeast Missouri State University assistant track coach and professor Dr. Tim Rademaker. That idea was to create a forever legacy in honor of Curtis Williams and Walter Smallwood.

Both men were teammates of Coach Rademaker and were the first two African American scholarship athletes to participate in inter-athletics at Southeast Missouri State University. As such, their relationships have endured since the mid 1960s and continue to this day. He knew them not only as wonderful athletes but as close friends. And as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, he knew not because of the color of their skin but rather because of the content of their character.

Sometimes ideas fall on deaf ears and inaction. That is no longer the case. Last Thursday, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously to name the stretch of Bellevue Street between Broadway and Pacific the Smallwood-Williams Way.