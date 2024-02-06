Strategies for improving public safety in Cape Girardeau

The issue of public safety is of top concern in towns and cities of every size across this country, including Cape Girardeau.

There are many variations on the causes and reactions to crime in each city and state. How the Cape Girardeau city government, along with other organizations, is involved in both proactive and reactive crime prevention will dictate whether we see notable improvements of crime issues in our streets and neighborhoods.

It is easier for citizens to see how our police department reacts and deals with crime after it has been committed, than to see how crime might be prevented in the first place.

We see our police officers on patrol, rushing to crime scenes as they occur. A fully staffed police department must remain the priority, to adequately respond to those situations.

Support also comes with evolving technology such as cameras, license plate readers and gunshot detection. In addition, the Cape Girardeau Police Department partners with multiple agencies on the local, state and federal levels to help solve crime and get those committed to criminal activity off the streets.

When discussions of public safety occur, however, the question of how to prevent crime from happening in the first place usually is asked. In reality, we know zero crime won't be reached, so the purpose of the Cape Girardeau Police Department is to protect and to serve in that reality.