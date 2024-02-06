Storm reporters get goofier with every calamity

Maybe you're like me. Maybe you also wonder why TV weather reporters feel compelled to tell you that you really must, in order to save your life, obey a mandatory-evacuation order when a huge hurricane is approaching, but do this while standing knee-deep in floodwater with wind gusts over 100 miles per hour and while, obviously, disobeying that all-important mandatory-evacuation order.

Maybe you think this is, well, stupid. Maybe not.

As Florida was being battered over the weekend, the New York Times had a story in which several individuals, ordinary folks like you and me, were quoted as saying they thought the weather-reporter-standing-in-a-hurricane shtick was wearing a mite bare.

The Times article laid this goofy show-biz presentation of weather news at the feet -- are your ready for this? -- of Dan Rather, former CBS news anchor. According to the story, Rather was a reporter for a TV station in Houston in his early career and decided to stand out in the wind and rain to report on a looming hurricane. Weather reporters ever since have tried to outdo the silly gimmick.

And we, the consumers of news, have become more and more like the fans who go to auto races thinking this might be the day one of the cars hurtles out of control and kills half a dozen drivers and who-knows-how-many spectators.

Be honest now. When we watch a reporter barely able to stand up in the wind and rain, isn't the thought lurking in the back of our brains that a stop sign could -- just might -- be ripped off its pole and go careening like a Frisbee toward the reporter, lopping off his head?

Have you noticed that, by and large, the reporters who risk bodily harm are men? Is this because they are stronger and can withstand more devastation than women? Not at all. It is simply another demonstration that most women who report on the weather still have intact brains.