Stories of generosity inspire a community

Nearly every day, the Southeast Missourian has positive stories about this community. In the Weekend edition Good Times section, we highlight many who donate their time and resources to good causes. Maybe it’s the time of the year or just the recent number of stories, but I’ve been inspired by all those doing charitable work. The acts of kindness reflect well on the area. Here are a few examples:

Just this week, we reported area supporters of Operation Christmas Child, a faith-based ministry through Samaritan’s Purse led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, collected more than 17,000 boxes of toys in Southeast Missouri that will be distributed to children around the world. Many churches get involved with this ministry, and there are individuals who collect shoeboxes throughout the year for the ministry.

The Southeast Missourian is one of the collection locations each Christmas for the Jaycees’ Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. The Jaycees made five trips to the newspaper to pick up donated items and monetary support from you, our readers. Many other local businesses also collected items. Reporter Rachael Long wrote a story for the Southeast Missourian on Dec. 23 about 26 local volunteers who dressed up as Santa to deliver presents. A fantastic photo gallery by Andrew Whitaker on www.semissourian.com captures the night with looks of joy and awe from the kids.

Our local Salvation Army receives thousands of dollars at Christmastime through the kettle campaign. This is an important fundraiser that helps those in need with food, lodging and other services. Donations for this year’s campaign still can be made at the Salvation Army, and I encourage you to consider helping this organization meet its goal of $300,000.