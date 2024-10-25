Stopping future school shootings starts at home

Why is it that whenever we dig into the details of a mass shooting we wind up finding nothing but screw ups?

Police, schools, mental health officials, parents -- they've all messed up in ways to make mass shootings possible or deadlier.

At the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we learned that police responded within minutes but then stood around for almost an hour in the hallway while the shooter was barricaded in a classroom and still killing children.

We learned that there was no armed security guard stationed at the Robb school that day and that a door to the outside -- which the shooter used to enter the building -- did not lock automatically as it should have.

We also learned that the 18-year-old killer, as is so often the case, was known by his family, the authorities and his schoolmates to be a mentally unstable and scary gun nut, yet no one "red-flagged" him as a potential threat to himself or others.

And how many times have we heard stories about how the parents of future mass murderers continued to let them have access to guns even after it had become obvious to them that their children were dangerously disturbed?

What we've seen over and over again in these mass shootings is that everyone's waiting for someone else to do the right things, but then no one does the right things.

It's not that hard to protect a school from being invaded by a mass murderer -- if we have the will.

Just as we do at airports, rock concerts and Super Bowls, we can use high fences, gates and automatically locking doors (that work).

We can also hire full-time security guards who are well armed, well trained and not afraid to shoot anyone dead who shows up at a school and tries to kill people.

A school guard without a gun is just a spectator at a slaughter -- or another victim.

But Democrats and the liberal media are so mindlessly in favor of stricter and stricter gun control that they'll never understand that the best way to prevent a tragedy like the one in Uvalde is more guns -- guns in the right hands.