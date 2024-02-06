Stop the steal, for real this time

Well, the principled stand Democrats took against Congress trying to overturn duly certified elections lasted all of a month or two.

After rightly excoriating their Republican colleagues for challenging on Jan. 6 presidential results certified by the states, House Democrats immediately turned to doing, in effect, the exact same thing in an Iowa congressional district their candidate lost by six votes.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks won Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District by the narrowest of margins over Democrat Rita Hart. After a recount, Iowa certified her victory. Hart chose not to challenge the result in the Iowa courts, and by any reasonable standard — and certainly by the standard Democrats so stirringly enunciated Jan. 6 and afterward — that should have been the end of it.

But Hart is petitioning for the House to overturn the election, and the House Administration Committee is now reviewing the case. Politico has reported the effort to overturn the election, led by Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias, “has been blessed by the top echelons of House Democratic leadership.”

As far as Speaker Pelosi and Co. are concerned, it’s “honor the results of elections for thee, but not for me.”

A brief for Miller-Meeks persuasively points to precedent for the House refusing to hear cases the contesting candidate didn’t take up in the state courts first.

The Elias brief for Hart offers a tinny excuse for avoiding a contest court in Iowa. It states Hart did not know about all of the 22 ballots she considers improperly discarded until Dec. 1 and that didn’t leave enough time to go to the Iowa contest court.

Surely, though, the court would have expedited the proceedings in light of the time constraints.

The decision to go directly to the House is transparently an effort to bypass a body that aspires to neutrality in favor of one that does not, and to avoid a decision based on Iowa law to seek one based on the partisan interests of fellow Democrats.