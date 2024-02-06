Stop the migrant invasion

Americans don’t have to surrender their country to the millions wading across the Rio Grande and crashing fences to get in.

In Europe, ordinary people are fighting to save their continent and their standard of living from the impact of mass migration. Americans need to watch these Europeans and be encouraged. Resisting the cost of housing, feeding and educating migrants doesn’t make you a racist or bigot.

There is a global movement of people who want the richer life they’ve heard about in the U.S. and Europe. They’re forcing their way in, immigration laws be damned.

Most of these migrants are not destitute. According to the Center for Global Development, they have above-average incomes in their home country and are moving to gain more.

Migration is the hot-button issue in the European Parliament election on June 6-9.

The European Union — a 27-country compact headquartered in Brussels — insists that every member country is obliged to take in migrants or pay other member countries to do it for them.

Not so fast, say populist politicians in the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk refuses, saying Poland "will not have to accept any migrants ... and the European Union will not impose any migrant quotas on us."

On May 15, after months of politicking, the Netherlands assembled a coalition government that promises to oppose migration and install "the strictest-ever asylum regime." That sets up a clash with Brussels. The Dutch government will seek to opt out of the EU’s migration quotas.

Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek bashes the "corrupt elite" in Brussels that "invites the invasion in and makes the native population pay for it." Just like the Biden administration makes New Yorkers and Chicagoans pay.