Stop 'helping' black people

Enough already! Stop trying to do us favors with the condescending lowering-of-standards to ease a guilty conscience you need not have. If you're not apologizing for your "privilege," you're telling us that our not speaking standard English is acceptable because that expectation is "oppressive" and "the biggest form of cognitive dissonance." The adage applies: "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" I have had enough of the soft bigotry of low expectations disguised as justice.

UW-Madison junior Erika Gallagher was spurred to action when she observed in her undergraduate classes that standard English further marginalized the already-marginalized, namely black students. Her observations led her to conduct research, which included interviewing "UW-Madison student leaders from marginalized groups." Is a "student leader" a student in a leadership position or an adult who works with students? I don't know, but I do know that if what these "leaders" came up with amounts to lowering expectations for blacks, the university should rethink its leadership criteria.

As the Daily Cardinal reported, "Gallagher said she hopes to develop her research into a nonprofit organization that 'teaches teachers to teach,' with the goal that educators will eventually express disclaimers at the start of each semester that state they will accept any form of English students are comfortable with." This "whatever you are comfortable with" trend makes no sense with school bathroom policy, and it makes no sense in school classroom policy, either.

My hope is that Gallagher is simply suffering from the naivety common to the young and that she will soon realize her thinking is skewed. I have no doubt she feels good about correcting what she perceives to be a societal wrong, but she's not aiming at the right target.

Why is it that people repeatedly feel like they are helping black people by lowering standards, by saying, "We understand. We'll get it right. You will not be expected to do what others before you have done"? What they do not say -- but clearly believe (sometimes without realizing it) -- is even worse: "We know you cannot learn what others have learned."