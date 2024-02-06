Sticks and stones hurt, but names can be worse. Really.

Nicknames can be amusing. Or not.

President Trump, among his many other accomplishments, has established himself as the chief name caller. One of his targets is a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

Elizabeth Warren is no wallflower. The Democrat uses some of the over-the-top techniques favored by our president. The two have clashed on just about every issue imaginable.

Somewhere along the line, Senator Warren made reference to her Native American heritage. Trump seized the opportunity to belittle her, dubbing her, for future reference, as "Pocahontas."

Pocahontas is something of an enigmatic figure in our colonial history, especially if we leave such matters to the Longfellows. On the one hand she legendarily saved the life of an English invader. She underwent a transformation into British customs and beliefs. She died far removed, emotionally and physically, from her own ancestral roots. It's hard to say whether she was as proud of being Native American as Elizabeth Warren appears to be.

Not that it matters. So what if the senator is less than a thousandth Native American? What special attributes, other than interesting conversation, come with being part anything?

All of us, I suspect, are part something. If I'm Irish, for example, I probably also have a connection to Scotland. The family lore is that one of my 18th century ancestors -- very likely a Scot -- fled his native land to Ireland because of a certain unclear matter involving a stolen pig. Thus, when this McClard fellow came to America in the late 1700s, he was identified as Irish, not Scottish.

Confusing? You bet it is. And it is a muddle for just about everyone, no matter our ancestral background.

For example, my paternal grandmother's side of the family has been traced -- and duly recorded on various websites -- to 17th century Devonshire in England.

It was on the Internet, so it must be true.