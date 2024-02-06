Steps we can take to address mental health challenges

In America today, approximately 1 out of 5 Americans is suffering with a mental health issue; and approximately 1 in 25 adults is experiencing a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with one or more major life activities. The pandemic has further compounded the impact on mental health. Admissions to ERs have increased by 24%; the rate of suicides has increased; fatal overdoses have increased. According to the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, 76% of workers have indicated they are struggling with mental health challenges, up from 59% in 2019. Left unaddressed, the negative impact will increase. The time to act is now.

As CEO of Southeast Behavioral Hospital, my staff and I have the privilege of serving many members of our community who are experiencing some of the most challenging times of their lives -- mental illnesses that are often invisible to the casual observer in ways that physical illnesses are not. As a behavioral health industry, we must build capacity to serve the need -- attracting new providers, expanding our workforce, investing in prevention, and reducing barriers to care.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, providing an opportunity for reflection and collective action to address the stigma preventing individuals from getting the care they need.

The good news is that there is hope and available resources for recovery. Today, positive outcomes are not only possible, they are experienced every day. Like chronic physical illness, mental illness can be diagnosed and effectively managed. Individuals who were once in despair can go on to live their best lives. This is highly rewarding and one reason I chose to work in this field.