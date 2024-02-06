Stephen Limbaugh Sr. gives dynamic talk on Constitution [VIDEO]

There are few people who can speak as eloquently about U.S. history and, more specifically, the Constitution than former federal judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr.

Limbaugh retired from his judgeship in 2008 when his son Stephen Limbaugh Jr. was sworn in as the first judge to preside over the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Limbaugh Sr., now in his 90s, returned to private practice first in St. Louis and now back in his native Cape Girardeau.

This week he shared an inspiring message at the Cape Girardeau Lions Club. Former Cape Girardeau mayor, banker and Lions Club member Jay Knudtson captured the talk on video, which can be watched in full with this column online.

Without much fanfare, Thursday marked the 233rd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

Limbaugh started his presentation, Constitution 101, recalling the words of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair who said one can evaluate a nation by the number of people who want to come in as opposed to those who want to leave.

"My gosh, Lions, hundreds of thousands, even millions of people, they bust their butts to get in here," Limbaugh said. "How many of you all know somebody who's left because they don't like it? We measure up pretty well."

Limbaugh noted to all those in the room that they had enough to "say grace over" -- though most seek more. While there are underprivileged people in this country, people come to the United States for one reason: "It's this little 15-page document, the Constitution of our country. That's why they come. We ought to be celebrating that annually."

Over the course of his nearly 30-minute talk, an impressive presentation without the use of notes, Limbaugh outlined some of the basics most of us should know about the Constitution -- though it's important to be reminded.

Before the Constitution, the 13 colonies operated independently. "We were adrift," Limbaugh said. Transportation was limited, with horse and buggy the mode of transportation. There was not a common currency. The barter system was the only way to attain goods through commerce. We didn't have an Army or Navy. And there wasn't a postal service.

But things began to change on Sept. 17, 1787, with the formation of our republic.