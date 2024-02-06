Step out of your comfort zone

Conversations and investments in relationships can go a long way. Our polarized and social media culture fights against these incredibly human things, but we can fight back.

I was recently in the Dallas area, meeting a friend for lunch. On the way back, somehow, I wound up talking about some of the most controversial topics with my Uber driver. Abortion came up early and often. So did religion.

It turned out my driver was raised Catholic. But as is frequently the case, he had an experience that soured him not only on the Catholic Church, but on all organized religion. I heard something similar from another driver in Chicago the week before, a young man born in Mexico, surrounded by religion. Now he believes in communing with the natural elements, and picking me up at a church is the closest he says he's ever going to get into one.

During both Uber rides, we had lovely exchanges.

I share all of this because in political news, Catholicism has once again become a lightning rod. In early December, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case involving a graphic designer in Colorado. A talented young woman wound up in court because she doesn't take all jobs. She wants the right to not have to create websites or other materials for same-sex weddings, because of her religious beliefs. We're a big country, and there are plenty of designers who would celebrate such occasions in all their rainbowed majesty. Why force the Christian woman who holds a different view about marriage to do so?