State should consider trail as part of interchange project

The planned reconstruction of the interchange between Jackson and Cape Girardeau on Highway 61/E. Jackson Blvd./N. Kingshighway and Interstate 55 will be a tremendous improvement. Presently, the interchange known as Center Junction or Exit 99 can be confusing and dangerous. Because of the separated lanes, the need to cross one set of lanes and then come to a stoplight before turning on to the next set of lanes is confusing especially to those not familiar with the interchange. The current interchange configuration slows the more than 28,000 cars that travel through this busy interchange every day.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to construct a Diverging Diamond Interchange soon at this location. This reconstruction will replace the two bridges. They are in need of replacement because of their age and soundness. The new bridges will be shorter and the lanes of traffic on E. Jackson Blvd. will be brought together and separated by a concrete barrier.
This new diverging diamond interchange will enable increased traffic flow and have less points of stopping when traveling through the interchange.
Together, the cities of Jackson and of Cape Girardeau have worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) to plan upgrades and changes to the initial construction plans. These include a traffic signal at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. and N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. In Jackson, the agreement is to construct a right-in/right-out access point on the north side of E. Jackson Blvd. for commercial development. In addition, the agreement allows for a future break in access on the south side of E. Jackson Blvd. for a right-in/right-out access point when commercial development takes place. Finally, a U-turn intersection will be constructed at the intersection of E. Jackson Blvd. and S. Old Orchard Rd. to provide ease of traffic movement.
While the intersection construction changes made to the initial plans are positive, I am disappointed that a major feature of the interchange is being left out. This feature is the construction of a recreation trail or sidewalk from South Old Orchard Road to Veterans Memorial Drive.
The recently adopted Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan calls for a connection between the two city's trail systems. This planned interchange construction with a trail between the two sides of the intersection would fulfill a major goal of connecting the two cities.
In addition, providing the ability of pedestrians to walk safely from one side of the interchange to the other is very important. The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and the future commercial area on the Cape Girardeau side and the commercial area on the Jackson side will continue to grow in importance and the number of pedestrians desiring to travel from one side to the other will increase.
Certainly the time to plan and construct the trail is during this initial construction period and not in few years when cost will be higher and the difficulty of reconstructing the interchange for a trail will be much more difficult.
The City of Jackson, the City of Cape Girardeau, and the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) have written letters and passed motions in support of constructing a trail now. These organizations understand the importance of respecting the construction project's budget but desire to work together to explore options such as including the trail as an alternative in the bid package.
In conclusion, I hope MODOT will reconsider its decision not to plan and build the trail at the time of initial construction of the DDI intersection.
Dwain Hahs serves as mayor of the City of Jackson. He can be reached at mayorhahs@jacksonmo.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.