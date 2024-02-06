State should consider trail as part of interchange project

The planned reconstruction of the interchange between Jackson and Cape Girardeau on Highway 61/E. Jackson Blvd./N. Kingshighway and Interstate 55 will be a tremendous improvement. Presently, the interchange known as Center Junction or Exit 99 can be confusing and dangerous. Because of the separated lanes, the need to cross one set of lanes and then come to a stoplight before turning on to the next set of lanes is confusing especially to those not familiar with the interchange. The current interchange configuration slows the more than 28,000 cars that travel through this busy interchange every day.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to construct a Diverging Diamond Interchange soon at this location. This reconstruction will replace the two bridges. They are in need of replacement because of their age and soundness. The new bridges will be shorter and the lanes of traffic on E. Jackson Blvd. will be brought together and separated by a concrete barrier.

This new diverging diamond interchange will enable increased traffic flow and have less points of stopping when traveling through the interchange.

Together, the cities of Jackson and of Cape Girardeau have worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) to plan upgrades and changes to the initial construction plans. These include a traffic signal at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. and N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. In Jackson, the agreement is to construct a right-in/right-out access point on the north side of E. Jackson Blvd. for commercial development. In addition, the agreement allows for a future break in access on the south side of E. Jackson Blvd. for a right-in/right-out access point when commercial development takes place. Finally, a U-turn intersection will be constructed at the intersection of E. Jackson Blvd. and S. Old Orchard Rd. to provide ease of traffic movement.

While the intersection construction changes made to the initial plans are positive, I am disappointed that a major feature of the interchange is being left out. This feature is the construction of a recreation trail or sidewalk from South Old Orchard Road to Veterans Memorial Drive.